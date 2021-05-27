Cancel
Newell, CA

Newell Weather Forecast

Newell Today
 4 days ago

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aDFWcBb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

