COVID-19: Kapil Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar join hands to aid Karnataka with oxygen supply

Amid the second wave of Covd19, everyone is struggling and trying to get through these hard times. people are yearning for something and put their minds off the problems at least for some time. In this situation, comedy shows and movies work as a relief. Among many shows that went off-air during the pandemic, one was The Kapil Sharma Show. Sapna aka Krushna Abhishek on Thursday left his fans excited as he revealed that he misses the show as much as the fans. The actor shared a throwback video from the comedy show and revealed that he hopes to get back soon.