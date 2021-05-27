COVID-19: Kapil Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar join hands to aid Karnataka with oxygen supply
As the country continues to battle against the third wave of COVID-19 many celebrities are coming forward to extend their help. Recently, there have been many cases where the short supply of medical oxygen has led to the death of several Covid-19 patients. To reduce the shortage of medical oxygen, star comedian Kapil Sharma and actress Bhumi Pednekar have teamed up to provide oxygen supply for people in Karnataka, through Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Mission Zindagi initiative. The initiative will work at stationing oxygen buses outside Covid hospitals in Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Nelamangala 1 and Nelamangala 2 to help those in need.samachar-news.com