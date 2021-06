The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to end the deteriorating state of rule of law in the country. SERAP told Buhari in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, that he should “use the sixth anniversary of his government in power as an opportunity to halt Nigeria’s backsliding from constitutional and international obligations, reverse a steady deterioration of the rule of law and persistent breach of human rights, including the rights to a corruption-free society, and to life and security of Nigerians”.