Family demands justice for businessman allegedly murdered by soldier he offered a lift from Port Harcourt to Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian army has said that it killed seven members of the Eastern Security Network, the military arm of secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a clearance operation on Thursday May 27. Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima said on Saturday May 29 that the IPOB members were killed after it stormed a “terrorist enclave” located at Agbomchia Forest along Pipeline Road Ogali/Komkom Boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo LGA’s of Rivers State. Various items including arms and ammunition were also recovered by security forces who also destroyed the camp and arrested 5 other suspects. The statement read; “Troops of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt and 29 Battalion in conjunction with operatives of Nigerian Police, DSS, and NSCDC on Thursday, 27 May 2021, conducted a Clearance/Raid Operation at suspected IPOB/ESN enclaves at Agbomchia Forest along Pipeline Road Ogali/Komkom Boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo LGA’s of Rivers State.“In the fire fight that ensued during the Clearance/Raid Operation, 7 IPOB/ESN members were neutralized while 5 suspects arrested.“Various items belonging to the criminals including arms and ammunition were also recovered by the security forces. The camp was promptly destroyed while suspects and corpses were handed over to the Police for further actions.“There was no casualty on own troops and other security operatives as they have returned back to base in high morale.“The Nigerian Army urges members of the public to always avail the troops with accurate and timely information that will help in tracking down and neutralise the so-called Unknown Gunmen (UGM) who are terrorizing the region.”The post Seven IPOB members killed in Rivers state – Army appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.