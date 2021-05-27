Cancel
Poparazzi tops app charts with ‘anti selfie selfie club’

By Stuart Dredge
musically.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClubhouse, schmubhouse? There’s a new social app at the top of the App Store charts, and it is styling itself as “the anti selfie selfie club”. That app is called Poparazzi, and it’s a photo-sharing app that claims to be pushing back against the pressure to look perfect in every snap shared to other social platforms.

musically.com
