Olivia Palermo focusing on self-care during pandemic

Dear Annie: Over the course of the pandemic, my husband and I have found ourselves drinking more than we used to. We used to enjoy a glass of wine with dinner most nights, that became a second glass with dinner, and a third glass after dinner. Neither of us gets noticeably drunk. We don't drive anywhere. We don't have hangovers the next day. But I do feel like it's something I've come to look forward to each day. I am a little worried by that. Should I be? We do tend to drink on weekends, and a bit more than we do on weeknights. Sometimes, we get tipsy then, but like I said, we are safe about it and don't drive. I'm hesitant to give up our nightly ritual. What do you think? -- Sipping.