Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Olivia Palermo focusing on self-care during pandemic

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Palermo has been enjoying focusing on self-care during the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-year-old entrepreneur thinks the lockdown because of the current health crisis has really given people a chance to feel good about themselves and practice self-love and self-care. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up...

www.thedigitalcourier.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Palermo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Pandemic#Health Crisis#People#Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Madison, WIwortfm.org

Pregnancy and Parenting During a Pandemic

Social work professor Tova Walsh interviewed dozens of mothers who gave birth early in the pandemic. She herself had a baby in March 2020, just as Wisconsin’s stay-at-home orders went into effect. What she learned is that it’s been an unusual time for new parents, to say the least. Today...
Family Relationshipsnews4sanantonio.com

Self-care and a night out for moms

Veronica Sanchez with Moms Around SA knows that us mommas need to take some time for ourselves amidst all the hustling we do with the kids. She gives us some tips on a little self care and tells us about some great events from Moms Around SA for both moms and the whole family.
Public HealthNewswise

Survey measures health care delays during pandemic’s beginning

Newswise — At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a University of Illinois Chicago researcher conducted a survey asking respondents if they experienced health care delays because of the pandemic. In addition to learning about the types of delays, the study also presented a unique opportunity to capture a historic moment at the pandemic’s beginning.
Public HealthEclectablog

If you want people to go back to work, child care IS infrastructure, especially during a global pandemic

The following essay was written by my good friend Caitlin Muciek-Balkus, a young mother from the mid-Michigan area. In it, she describes the difficult position parents are in right now as things open up after a year-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While I appreciate the strong desire of so many to get people back to work, I think it’s important that we all realize that things have changed, probably permanently, due to the pandemic. If we don’t begin making different choices in terms of how we support parents in America, far too many of them, mostly women, will be left with little choice but to leave the workplace while their kids are young.
Health ServicesMedscape News

Patients' Perceptions of Receiving Orthopaedic Care During a Pandemic

Background: Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) has had a great effect on the health care landscape, including altering the availability and methods of orthopaedic care. There is little information regarding patients' perceptions of orthopaedic care during the pandemic. This study was designed to assess patient concerns surrounding orthopaedic care and determine what areas can be addressed to optimize orthopaedic care during this pandemic.
Yogahometownsource.com

Self-Care isn’t Selfish

May is Mental Health Awareness month. According to the National Council on Mental Wellbeing, 1 in 5 Americans experience mental illness each year and more now, due to Covid-19. Mental Health can be defined as how we think, feel, and, act. To promote positive mental health, it is important to...
FitnessThrive Global

Sarah Bowmar: Doing Good is Self-Care

According to experts, self-care is very important in maintaining positive mental health. And while we may all have different interpretations of what self-care means, on a fundamental level, practicing self-care means taking care of yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally. To this, certified nutrition specialist, fitness expert, and CEO of two highly successful nutrition companies, Bowmar Nutrition and Apex Protein Snacks, Sarah Bowmar has this to say.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Drinking More During Pandemic

Dear Annie: Over the course of the pandemic, my husband and I have found ourselves drinking more than we used to. We used to enjoy a glass of wine with dinner most nights, that became a second glass with dinner, and a third glass after dinner. Neither of us gets noticeably drunk. We don't drive anywhere. We don't have hangovers the next day. But I do feel like it's something I've come to look forward to each day. I am a little worried by that. Should I be? We do tend to drink on weekends, and a bit more than we do on weeknights. Sometimes, we get tipsy then, but like I said, we are safe about it and don't drive. I'm hesitant to give up our nightly ritual. What do you think? -- Sipping.
Lifestylepoosh.com

the New Self-Care Ritual?

We talk a lot about self-care—from at-home spa treatments to create an epic “me” night to the power of embracing your inner child through play, the list goes on. Today I’m taking another approach to living your best life. Enter: no-commitment days. Let me explain my theory here. I’ve started...
Health Servicesnam.edu

Reimagining Patient-Centered Care During a Pandemic in a Digital World: A Focus on Building Trust for Healing

By Anita Gupta, Patricia Cuff, Kylie Dotson- Blake, Joanne Schwartzberg, Carl Sheperis, and Zohray Talib. COVID-19 has redefined the patient-provider experience. Panicked patients now struggle in solitude to deal with the mental and physical ramifications of COVID-19, while overworked, under-resourced, and exhausted care providers deliver treatment at a distance to minimize the risk of viral transmission [1]. With over 30 million cases and over 500,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States alone, the fear and anxiety experienced by both patients and providers is understandable. What further complicates an already difficult situation is the forced and necessary isolation to limit the spread of disease. Physical distancing has shifted COVID-19 from a difficult illness to a tragedy, especially for patients who lack the ability to connect with loved ones virtually. In those cases, care providers may feel they must fill the void left by the absence of family members, but even care providers must limit their time with patients because of the contagious virus, further restricting patient-provider bonding, trust formation, and the healing power of touch.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Study reveals pressures on critical care workforce during winter wave of pandemic

New research published in Anaesthesia (a journal of the Association of Anaesthetists) shows the huge pressure that anaesthesia and critical care staff in the UK have been under throughout the winter wave of COVID-19, as the number of newly admitted infected patients surged and most planned surgeries, including a substantial number of critical cancer operations, were canceled.
Women's HealthMedscape News

The Impact of Epidemiology on Fertility and Prenatal Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The emergence of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) presented the field of reproductive medicine with many challenges due to an absence of data to guide clinical decision-making and inform patient counseling and management in the early days of the pandemic. Epidemiological studies rapidly filled key gaps in our understanding of the susceptibility of reproductive-aged women to the virus, transmission dynamics during pregnancy and lactation, and the effect of infection during the prenatal, pregnancy, and postpartum periods. This data guided the development of clinical guidelines written by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine as patients and clinicians navigated reproductive decisions during a time of uncertainty. We present a review of epidemiologic studies published between March and December 2020 that have directly informed prenatal and fertility care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a significant increase in our knowledge base over the past year, many questions remain about the impact of COVID-19 on conception, pregnancy, fetal development, and lactation. In the future, a commitment toward inclusion of pregnant persons and those attempting pregnancy in the design of observational and interventional trials is necessary to gain earlier insights about outcomes and assist providers and patients in making data-driven decisions.
Bellaire, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Self-paced learning during Covid

There is no doubt that the past year has been a challenging transition for most. For many children and teens, coronavirus has introduced obstacles that have hampered self-paced learning and enrichment. For me, coronavirus has added a layer to my learning, and I have fully embraced it. Online education has...
Sioux Falls, SDNew Haven Register

Dentist donates care, helps college students during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls dental practice is helping students take a bite out of their college expenses. Rebecca Tjeerdsma is a junior working toward her engineering degree at Dordt University. She says the pandemic has brought on some financial burdens, but through a new program though a local dental clinic, she’s getting by.
Public HealthWashington Post

Loss and gain during a pandemic

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, it is time to update my monthly pandemic diary, which began in March 2020. This is the 15th entry. It is quite probable that next month’s entry will be the last one. To recap of the ongoing jumble of personal reactions the novel coronavirus has...
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Taking care of one’s self in the midst of stigma and a pandemic

MURRAY — There has been a stigma around getting mental health treatment for quite some time. Many people view seeking mental health services as a weakness or feel alienated and deemed as “sick” for admitting to an issue. Healing emotional issues is just as important as physical issues and deserves to be treated the same. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It does not mean just one month in the year to seek help, but a time where we can advocate for and draw attention to the importance of seeking help.