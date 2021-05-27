Cancel
New Shoreham, RI

New Shoreham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

New Shoreham News Beat
 4 days ago

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aDFWLNM00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 38 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

