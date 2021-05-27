New Shoreham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
