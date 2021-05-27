New Shoreham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night High 62 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 38 mph



Saturday, May 29 Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 59 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 31 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.