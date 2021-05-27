Cancel
New Post, WI

Weather Forecast For New Post

 4 days ago

NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aDFWDJY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New Post Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

