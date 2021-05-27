Cancel
Thursday has sun for Lost. Cabin — 3 ways to make the most of it

Lost Cabin Voice
 4 days ago

(LOST. CABIN, WY) A sunny Thursday is here for Lost. Cabin, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lost. Cabin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aDFWCQp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lost Cabin, WY
