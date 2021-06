Crowdfunding continues to be a significant source of new product launches not only for the small independent developers that were initially envisioned to use the platforms but also for massive corporations such as Sony. Sony has revealed a new product called Motion Sonic aimed directly at musicians, DJs, and other performers. The product has landed on Indiegogo seeking support from those interested in it with the goal of raising a little over $79,000 with 31 days to go on the project.