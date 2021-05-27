Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

J.J. Abrams suggests Star Wars sequel trilogy needed more planning

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. Abrams has suggested that the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy was harmed by a lack of planning. The 54-year-old director helmed the trilogy's first and last movies in the form of 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Rise of Skywalker', with Rian Johnson directing 'The Last Jedi', and hinted that experiences from his career have taught him to approach projects with a clear plan in place, even if elements of the story have to be changed.

www.thedigitalcourier.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
J. J. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Sequel Trilogy#The Trilogy#Star Wars Movies#The Force Awakens#Planning#Experiences#Changed#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInverse

Strange New Worlds can reboot Star Trek way better than J.J. Abrams did

Twelve years ago, the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Trek successfully became the safest reboot of all time. It’s an excellent blockbuster, heavy on nostalgia, and it’s quite possibly Abrams’ very best movie — but it also lacks anything resembling a daring message or political agenda. To be clear, having an overtly...
MoviesPosted by
AL.com

Star Wars movies ranked from worst to best

“Star Wars Day” is upon us, so yes...May the fourth be with you and all that, but let’s get down to business. It’s been a minute since we re-evaluated our feelings on the films from the world’s greatest movie saga. Is “Empire Strikes Back” still the GOAT? Is “The Last Jedi” underrated? Were the prequels as bad as we remember?
MoviesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

After All the Hype, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Is Still a Mess

There’s a precise moment, down to the second, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker loses me. At exactly 43 minutes into the film, Chewbacca appears on the screen, alive and well, after he’s been “died” in an explosion. A few scenes prior, Chewie gets captured by the First Order and brought to a transport ship. Rey attempts to stop the transport with the Force, but her foe and love interest Kylo Ren uses the Force to stop her. After a tug-of-war, Rey loses control of her powers and releases a wave of lightning bolts. The transport blows up. R.I.P. Chewbacca.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Might Be A Period Piece

Longtime fans of the DCEU are going to view J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman reboot with skepticism no matter what form it ends up taking, for no other reason than the fact that it’ll move the Big Blue Boy Scout one step further away from both the SnyderVerse and Henry Cavill. Indeed, even a cursory glance at social media makes it clear there are a lot of people out there happy to ignore whatever Bad Robot, Warner Bros. and DC Films come up with if it doesn’t involve their preferred star and/or mythology.
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

J.J. Abrams: “Working On Pre-Existing Franchises Is A Double-Edged Sword”

In a new interview with Collider, J.J. Abrams opens up about the complexities of directing movies based on pre-existing franchises and whether he’ll do it again. In the interview, Abrams primarily discusses whether or not he’ll direct any of the numerous projects he is producing for WarnerMedia, which includes the upcoming Superman movie written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. His comments on the possibility provide some intriguing insight into his experience with writing and directing two Star Wars movies.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reportedly Not Replacing Henry Cavill

It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to call Warner Bros.’ handling of their DC properties over the last decade shambolic, and that might even be putting it lightly. The studio has stumbled from one approach to another, failing to settle on a unified tone or creative direction, something that doesn’t look as though it’ll change at any point in the near future.
Movies/Film

J.J. Abrams Doesn’t Have Any Interest in Directing Any of the DC Projects Bad Robot is Producing

In the fall of 2019, J.J. Abrams (Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) closed a $250 million deal to write, produce, and direct projects for WarnerMedia, turning down a staggering $500 million that was offered by Apple at the time. One of the reasons Abrams chose WarnerMedia was because of the deep reservoirs of intellectual property that his Bad Robot production company could mine – IP that includes things like Justice League Dark, Constantine, Superman, and more from DC Comics.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

J.J. Abrams ‘Would Love’ to Direct Original Films After ‘Double-Edged Sword’ of Franchises

J.J. Abrams has directed six feature films, but only one of them is an original property. That would be “Super 8,” Abrams’ 2011 coming-of-age monster movie that was released in between the filmmaker’s two “Star TreK’ directorial efforts. Abrams’ feature directorial filmography is rounded out by his movie debut “Mission: Impossible III” and two “Star Wars” movies, “The Force Awakens” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” With so much IP under his belt, Abrams recently told Collider that he is writing new original material, and is making it his goal to have his upcoming directorial projects not be based on pre-existing franchises.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars Director J.J. Abrams Turns Down Idea of Potentially Helming DC Movies

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. J.J. Abrams has always been seen by a lot of film fans as a science fiction visionary all thanks to his involvement in the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises but some fans are wondering when he'll start taking on comic book films. One would assume that it'll happen in the future but as it turns out, the acclaimed director has zero plans of helming such projects anytime soon despite the fact that he's set to produce the upcoming Superman reboot over at WarnerMedia.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

J.J. Abrams Keen To Do An Original Film

With J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company has signed a major $250 million deal with WarnerMedia back in 2019, you would expect that part of that deal would see Abrams stretching beyond producing and possibly getting back to directing something. However, several projects have already been announced –...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Reportedly Inspired By Original Comics

Ever since the news dropped that J.J. Abrams was working on a Superman reboot back in February, DC fans have been desperate to get more info on the project. We’ve come to understand that it will feature a Black version of the Man of Steel, with comic book scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates penning the script, but beyond that story details have been thin on the ground. A new exposé on the movie from The Hollywood Reporter reveals one important fact, though: the hero’s traditional origins story will remain intact.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

J.J. Abrams confirms his future projects will include more original works

J.J. Abrams was the primary mind behind the opening and closing chapters of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but before that, he had already made a name for himself as the creator of hit televisions shows like LOST and Alias before becoming a big name director of films such as Mission: Impossible III, Super 8, and Star Trek. With The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams finished the Skywalker story George Lucas began in 1977 with A New Hope. Star Wars has continued to evolve as a property with The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and a slew of upcoming series for Disney+.
MoviesComicBook

J.J. Abrams Addresses If He Will Direct DC Comics Movies

J.J. Abrams will significantly impact DC Films' cinematic future via his Bad Robot production studio. However, he isn't interested in directing a DC movie himself. Abrams and Bad Robot will produce an upcoming reboot of the Superman film franchise, with Ta-Nehisi Coates writing a story about a Black Clark Kent. Previous reports suggested that Abrams was not in contention to direct the film as the studio considered such a move tone-deaf and will search for a Black director to helm the project instead. In some new comments provided to Collider, Abrams says that after spending years working on Star Trek and Star Wars, he's passing on directing another pre-existing property like Superman or another DC Comics hero to focus on original ideas.
Movies/Film

Star Wars Bits: Doug Chiang Speaks, Darth Vader Needs Repairs, The Mandalorian, Sad Porgs, and More!

An excerpt from The Mandalorian: Guide to Season One. Doug Chiang is a name familiar to fans of Star Wars. In 1995, he was hired to lead Lucasfilm’s art department and served as the design director for Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002). Now the Taiwanese-American artist and designer serves as vice president and executive creative director at Lucasfilm, overseeing design for all Star Wars franchise projects, including films, theme parks, games, and new media.
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Star Wars' J.J. Abrams learned 'the hard way' that 'you have to plan' a story

The greatest teacher, failure is. J.J. Abrams would probably agree with that lesson from Yoda based on his comments in a new interview with Collider. Abrams, who directed the first and last installments in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, was asked if the films would have benefited from having a stricter road map from the beginning, and he agreed that having a plan as a storyteller is crucial — something he learned "the hard way" more than once.