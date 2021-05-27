Daily Weather Forecast For New Haven
NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
