New Haven, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For New Haven

New Haven Bulletin
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aDFW3ZX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • 9 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New Haven Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

