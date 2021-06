If the famous quote "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it" holds true, America may be in trouble. As debate rages over critical race theory and teaching history in schools, many adults could apparently stand a history lesson of their own. A new survey of 3,000 Americans across all states finds nearly a third (31%) of Texans admit to only learning history through streaming services like Netflix. The survey also finds that nearly half (46%) of all respondents say they never read history books.