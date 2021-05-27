Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laird, CO

Laird is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Laird News Beat
Laird News Beat
 4 days ago

(LAIRD, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laird:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aDFVure00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laird News Beat

Laird News Beat

Laird, CO
1
Followers
42
Post
11
Views
ABOUT

With Laird News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laird, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Thunderstorms#Picnic#The Sun#Sun Thursday#Snacks#Nws Data#Inspiration#Today#Gathering Sizes#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Laird, COPosted by
Laird News Beat

Laird Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Laird: Monday, May 31: Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;