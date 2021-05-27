Cancel
Bakers in Nigeria to increase bread, biscuits price by 30%

By 360aproko News
360aproko.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has directed its members nationwide to increase the prices of bread, biscuits, and other items by 30 percent. In a statement released by its National President, Mansur Umar, after a National Executive Council meeting Abuja, the association explained the adjustment in price was as a result of the sudden increase in the costs of production as well as prices of sugar, butter, yeast, and flour.

