Bakers in Nigeria to increase bread, biscuits price by 30%
The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has directed its members nationwide to increase the prices of bread, biscuits, and other items by 30 percent. In a statement released by its National President, Mansur Umar, after a National Executive Council meeting Abuja, the association explained the adjustment in price was as a result of the sudden increase in the costs of production as well as prices of sugar, butter, yeast, and flour.360aproko.com