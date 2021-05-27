Cancel
BVMI offers stats on video streaming’s role in Germany

By Stuart Dredge
musically.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo streaming contributed less than 4% to Germany’s recorded music income last year, despite being one of the most popular consumption methods, according to German music industry body BVMI. Germany’s recently-released figures for 2020 showed a largely healthy digital market, with audio streaming revenue up 24.6% last year to €1.13bn,...

