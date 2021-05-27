Cancel
Erie County, NY

Erie County DA voices objections to proposed state parole reform bills

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie County's district attorney says violent criminals could be back on the streets if a pair of proposed parole reform bills pass the state legislature. John Flynn is urging lawmakers to vote against the Elder Parole Act. If passed, the bill would allow any prisoner older than 55 who has...

spectrumlocalnews.com
