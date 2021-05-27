Cancel
Hite, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Hite

Posted by 
Hite Dispatch
Hite Dispatch
 4 days ago

HITE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aDFVgki00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

