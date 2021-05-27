Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

4-Day Weather Forecast For Halls Crossing

Posted by 
Halls Crossing News Flash
Halls Crossing News Flash
 4 days ago

HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aDFVezG00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Halls Crossing News Flash

Halls Crossing News Flash

Halls Crossing, UT
0
Followers
32
Post
2
Views
ABOUT

With Halls Crossing News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Halls Crossing, UTPosted by
Halls Crossing News Flash

Monday has sun for Halls Crossing — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HALLS CROSSING, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Halls Crossing. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.