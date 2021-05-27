Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grasmere, ID

Thursday has sun for Grasmere — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Grasmere News Alert
Grasmere News Alert
 4 days ago

(GRASMERE, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grasmere. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grasmere:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aDFVd6X00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grasmere News Alert

Grasmere News Alert

Grasmere, ID
0
Followers
31
Post
15
Views
ABOUT

With Grasmere News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grasmere, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Today#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Grasmere, IDPosted by
Grasmere News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For Grasmere

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grasmere: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Grasmere, IDPosted by
Grasmere News Alert

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GRASMERE, ID) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grasmere Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Grasmere, IDPosted by
Grasmere News Alert

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Grasmere

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grasmere: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Grasmere, IDPosted by
Grasmere News Alert

Get weather-ready — Grasmere’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grasmere: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Grasmere, IDPosted by
Grasmere News Alert

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Grasmere

(GRASMERE, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grasmere. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
EnvironmentPosted by
Grasmere News Alert

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Grasmere

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grasmere: Sunday, May 9: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;