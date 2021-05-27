Cancel
Greenhorn, OR

Greenhorn Daily Weather Forecast

Greenhorn News Flash
 4 days ago

GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDFVcDo00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Greenhorn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Greenhorn News Flash

