Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, OH

Orchestra Rehearses In Warehouse For Return To In-Person Concerts

By WOSU
wosu.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn most ways, it’s a typical orchestra rehearsal – musicians with their instruments, the conductor with his scores and everyone striving to perfect their performance of the music at hand. But unlike a typical orchestra rehearsal, this one takes place in a warehouse. And the orchestra has convened for a special occasion – to rehearse for its first public in-person concert in more than a year.

news.wosu.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
City
Granville, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra Rehearsal#Music Concerts#Performance Art#Dead Musicians#Video Music#Orchestra Rehearses#Klarity Medical Products#Ohio State University#Midland Theatre#Doors#Exciting Greeting People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Granville, OHgranville.oh.us

Volunteer Opportunity

The Village Tree and Landscape Commission is seeking 2-3 volunteers to assist with landscaping along Broadway in the coming couple of weeks. No experience required! The only prerequisite is a desire to help beautify our great downtown! Please reach out the the Village Clerk, Autumn Klein, at 740-587-2330 if interested. Thank you!
Granville, OHcolumbusmonthly.com

Food News: Granville’s Seek-No-Further Cidery eyes mid-June opening

Central Ohio’s second cidery is expected to open next month in Granville. The creation of Granville resident Trent Beers, Seek-No-Further Cidery is targeting a mid-June opening at 126 E. Elm St. The 1,300-square-foot cidery, which features a bar and upstairs seating area, is housed in a barn located in the heart of Granville behind the historic Bancroft Cottage. Beers plans to offer Seek-No-Further dry and semi-dry hard ciders on-site, along with guest ciders and craft beers, cider-based cocktails and even slushies. For his dry cider, Beers is sourcing heirloom apples from Maine, while his semi-dry cider will use apples from Utica’s Legend Hills Orchard. “We’re backsweetening with Latshaw [Apiaries] honey, which is the local apiary here. It just gives it a little more sweetness, and it’s maybe more in line with what people are accustomed to, whereas the dry [cider] is going to be more of a Champagne style,” Beers said in an interview at the cidery last month. Central Ohio’s other hard cider producer, Mad Moon Hard Cider, first launched in Columbus in 2014 and added a small taproom in 2017. Read more about Seek-No-Further in Columbus Monthly’s June issue.