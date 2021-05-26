Orchestra Rehearses In Warehouse For Return To In-Person Concerts

Central Ohio’s second cidery is expected to open next month in Granville. The creation of Granville resident Trent Beers, Seek-No-Further Cidery is targeting a mid-June opening at 126 E. Elm St. The 1,300-square-foot cidery, which features a bar and upstairs seating area, is housed in a barn located in the heart of Granville behind the historic Bancroft Cottage. Beers plans to offer Seek-No-Further dry and semi-dry hard ciders on-site, along with guest ciders and craft beers, cider-based cocktails and even slushies. For his dry cider, Beers is sourcing heirloom apples from Maine, while his semi-dry cider will use apples from Utica’s Legend Hills Orchard. “We’re backsweetening with Latshaw [Apiaries] honey, which is the local apiary here. It just gives it a little more sweetness, and it’s maybe more in line with what people are accustomed to, whereas the dry [cider] is going to be more of a Champagne style,” Beers said in an interview at the cidery last month. Central Ohio’s other hard cider producer, Mad Moon Hard Cider, first launched in Columbus in 2014 and added a small taproom in 2017. Read more about Seek-No-Further in Columbus Monthly’s June issue.