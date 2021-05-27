Cancel
Duette, FL

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Duette

Duette Today
 4 days ago

(DUETTE, FL) A sunny Thursday is here for Duette, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Duette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aDFVWsK00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Duette Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

