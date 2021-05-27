Cancel
Sakellaropoulou to Sassoli: "Europe Is Our Home"

By Athens News Agency
Cover picture for the articleATHENS -- "Europe, with all its difficulties and failings, is our home," President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou stressed on Thursday as she received European Parliament President David Sassoli at the presidential mansion. Sassoli is visiting Athens to mark the 40-year anniversary since Greece joined the European Economic Community, the precursor to the European Union, which also coincides with the launch of national dialogue for the Conference on the Future of Europe.

