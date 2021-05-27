Sakellaropoulou to Sassoli: "Europe Is Our Home"

Cypriots voted Sunday in parliamentary elections amid simmering public anger over the "golden passports" corruption scandal on the Mediterranean island. Despite the furore, conservative ruling party DISY lost just one seat, while ultra-nationalist ELAM party, which had played on migration fears, doubled its representation to four seats from two. Unusually for Cyprus, the decades-old division between the island's Greek and Turkish-speaking communities has played little part in this year's election campaign. "There is a very unhappy electorate fed up with the political elite and parliament," Hubert Faustmann, professor of history and political science at the University of Nicosia, said before the poll.