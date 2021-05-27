Genoa Weather Forecast
GENOA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
