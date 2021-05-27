CVS Offering Vacations, Prizes for Shots

New York (CNN Business) — CVS Health is tempting people who are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine with lavish prizes — some of which were forbidden just a year ago. The pharmacy chain announced Thursday that people who plan to receive or have received a Covid-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step Closer" sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes. Those include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year's Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions.