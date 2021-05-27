Weather Forecast For Dot Lake
DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Widespread rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated t-storms during night
- High 41 °F, low 26 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Widespread Snow Showers
- High 31 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread snow showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night
- High 35 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 41 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
