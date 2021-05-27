Weather Forecast For Dot Lake

DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Widespread rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated t-storms during night High 41 °F, low 26 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Widespread Snow Showers High 31 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Widespread snow showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night High 35 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 41 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



