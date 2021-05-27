Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dot Lake, AK

Weather Forecast For Dot Lake

Posted by 
Dot Lake Dispatch
Dot Lake Dispatch
 4 days ago

DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aDFVPhF00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated t-storms during night

    • High 41 °F, low 26 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread Snow Showers

    • High 31 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread snow showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night

    • High 35 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 41 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dot Lake Dispatch

Dot Lake Dispatch

Dot Lake, AK
0
Followers
26
Post
2
Views
ABOUT

With Dot Lake Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dot Lake, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Chance Snow Showers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dot Lake, AKPosted by
Dot Lake Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Dot Lake’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dot Lake: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance snow showers then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then slight chance rain and snow showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Rain Showers; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;