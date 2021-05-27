Craig Daily Weather Forecast
CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
