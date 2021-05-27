Cancel
Craig, MT

Craig Daily Weather Forecast

Craig News Beat
 4 days ago

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aDFVHsf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

