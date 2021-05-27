Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coldfoot, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Coldfoot

Posted by 
Coldfoot Updates
Coldfoot Updates
 4 days ago

COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aDFVGzw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while isolated snow showers during night

    • High 46 °F, low 27 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Isolated snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 42 °F, low 25 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coldfoot Updates

Coldfoot Updates

Coldfoot, AK
0
Followers
42
Post
56
Views
ABOUT

With Coldfoot Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coldfoot, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Coldfoot, AKPosted by
Coldfoot Updates

Get weather-ready — Coldfoot’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Coldfoot: Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance light snow then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance snow showers during night;