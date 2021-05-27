Daily Weather Forecast For Coldfoot
COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while isolated snow showers during night
- High 46 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Isolated snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 42 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 47 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
