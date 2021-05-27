Daily Weather Forecast For Coldfoot

COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while isolated snow showers during night High 46 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Isolated snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 42 °F, low 25 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 47 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during night High 56 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.