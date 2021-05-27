Cancel
Jimmy Butler and the limits of desire

By Micah Wimmer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody is going to outwork Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat. But this time around, that just may not be enough. Every NBA player wants to win a championship, but few are more overt about how badly they want to do so than the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler. He is almost theatrical in how he showcases his work effort and competitiveness, regularly talking about how much he pushes himself in his 4 a.m. workouts while holding nothing but contempt for those who lack his singular devotion. It would come off as an unconvincing put-on if not for how good he actually is and how he repeatedly spurs otherwise unspectacular teams to a level they would not reach without him. The performance validates the rhetoric. Yet as his Heat find themselves in a 2-0 hole against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler is faced with the limits of his desire and of his ability to singlehandedly remake the NBA landscape.

NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAMiami Herald

Heat’s Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Bucks in game with intriguing playoff implications

If the Miami Heat is going to avoid dropping to sixth place in the Eastern Conference with just one game left to play, it will have to do it without its best player. Heat star Jimmy Butler, who surfaced on Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. injury report as questionable because of lower back tightness, will not play Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The Heat (39-31), which has already cinched a playoff spot, closes the regular season on Sunday night against the Pistons in Detroit.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Jimmy Butler Status for Massive Bucks Heat Game

The Miami Heat have a massive game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening. The Heat are currently a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, who are tied for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. With just two games left in their season, winning this game...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Heat's Starting Lineup Without Jimmy Butler Against Bucks

The Miami Heat will want to win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to bolster their shot at getting the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They come in a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks for the fourth spot, and the Knicks and Hawks are both currently tied for that fourth spot.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Jimmy Butler & The Heat Roasted After Being Swept By The Bucks

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat made an improbable run to the NBA Finals last year, where they eventually lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, fans felt as though it was a coming-out party of sorts for Butler, who was never seen as a number one option before. With his performance in the bubble in the rearview mirror, fans were expecting a lot from the Heat this season, and for the most part, they coasted along to a sixth-seed performance in the Eastern Conference.
NBACBS Sports

Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoff positioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Miami Heat will battle the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT. The Heat lost against the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday to a score of 108-122. SG Kendrick Nunn rained down 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. C Bam Adebayo delivered 5 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. SF Trevor Ariza made 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. Miami ranks 2nd at 39-32 in the Southeast Division.
NBAtheurbantwist.com

Jimmy Butler Admits To Being ‘Stupidly Locked In’ For The Playoffs

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is “stupidly locked in” for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Butler. “I think I’m stupidly locked in, I can tell you that,” he said Thursday. “The amount of film that I watch, the amount of time that I spend on the court working on my game, trying to figure out where everybody’s going to be at on the floor. It’s a different type of year for everybody. I’m not the only one that’s like this, everybody is, but I think they expect me to be dialed in, locked in. Be a completely different individual player on both sides of the ball, in every aspect of the game, and I like it. It’s kinda like you don’t hold anything back and you leave everything out there. That’s what I’m here for. ”
NBACBS Sports

Bucks, Heat meet in potential playoff preview

The Milwaukee Bucks, the highest-scoring team in the NBA and tied for the league lead in rebounds, will play host to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Milwaukee (45-25), which is currently on a 10-3 run, sits in third place in the Eastern Conference while scoring 120.2 points per game and grabbing 48.2 rebounds, tied with the Utah Jazz.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Can Bam Adebayo go to school on Heat’s performance vs. Bucks?

Q: Bam Adebayo was all alone in the middle of the floor for most of the night, and looking like he wanted none of it. Brook Lopez showed him zero respect, and now they’ll probably be playing Milwaukee in the first round. This can’t keep happening with our max player. Is Hakeem Olajuwon still teaching low-post moves in the offseason? Bam should reserve his spot now. Unless, of course, Jimmy ...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Jimmy Butler on verge of ultimate theft recognition as NBA steals leader

The Miami Heat won’t know their playoff seed until after Sunday’s games, but they already know they will have an NBA champion. Averaging 2.08 steals per game going into Saturday night’s road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jimmy Butler will become the first player in the Heat’s 33 seasons to lead the league in steals. For years, the Heat have stressed positional defense over gambling for ...
NBALa Crosse Tribune

Bucks beat Heat, keep hopes alive for No. 2 seed in East

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday had 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks. Kendrick Nunn had a season-high...