Jimmy Butler and the limits of desire

Nobody is going to outwork Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat. But this time around, that just may not be enough. Every NBA player wants to win a championship, but few are more overt about how badly they want to do so than the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler. He is almost theatrical in how he showcases his work effort and competitiveness, regularly talking about how much he pushes himself in his 4 a.m. workouts while holding nothing but contempt for those who lack his singular devotion. It would come off as an unconvincing put-on if not for how good he actually is and how he repeatedly spurs otherwise unspectacular teams to a level they would not reach without him. The performance validates the rhetoric. Yet as his Heat find themselves in a 2-0 hole against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler is faced with the limits of his desire and of his ability to singlehandedly remake the NBA landscape.