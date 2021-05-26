newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Ottis (Ott) Morrison

By Submitted to the Herald Record
theheraldrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOttis (Ott) Morrison went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2021, from his residence. He was born July 19,1961 to the late Okie and Sarah Morrison of Salem, WV. On June 19, 1981, he married the late Mary Jane Siders who passed away May 13, 2020. He is survived by one step-son, Ira Dallas Morrison, niece Sarah Walters, nephew Jimmy Walters and brother-in-law, Floyd Walters.

www.theheraldrecord.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Mary Jane#Funeral Services#Ott Rrb#Coastal Lumber Company#The Town Of West Union#The Dc Emergency Squad#Niece Sarah Walters#Pastor Denver Burnside#Randolph Cemetery#Wv#Interment#Salem#Friends#Dallas#Vfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Demossville, KYadairvoice.com

Roberta Marie Callahan

Roberta Marie Callahan, 88, of Demossville died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Facility in Maysville, KY. She was born on June 10, 1932 to the late James Clyde and Mary Gwendolyn Simmons Cooley. She was the wife of the late Howard Mitchell Callahan. Mrs. Callahan was...
Detroit, MIGrosse Pointe News

Patrick T. Giffer

Patrick T. Giffer, age 83, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, after a courageous battle with cancer. Patrick was born on April 26, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late John Thomas and the late Mary Ann (nee Tyrrell) Giffer.
Amanda, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Patrick Lynn Anderson

Patrick Lynn “Biggen” Anderson, 49 of Amanda, OH was tragically taken too soon as a result of an automobile accident, May 19, 2021. Survived by his loving wife, Dayna Anderson; children, Nate (Amy) Anderson, Kaylin (Jonathan) Tabor, Seth (Candace) Anderson, Brantlyn (Savannah) Anderson and Peyton Anderson; grandchildren, Duncan, Madisyn, Grayson, Brantley, Jettson and Camden; brothers, Jeff (Sharon), Rob (Deb) and Dave (Jeanette) Anderson; mother, Shirley Anderson and mother-in-law, Vicky Zahard.
Violent Crimesperfectduluthday.com

The Assailants of John L. Morrison

One hundred years ago the assailants of Duluth Ripsaw newspaper publisher John L. Morrison appeared in court one week after attacking him in his office. The May 19, 1921 Duluth Herald provides an account of the incident. Assailants of Morrison bound over. Murnian and Cullen held under bonds after hearing.
ObituariesThe Guardian

John Ferguson obituary

As an established heraldic artist both in the UK and abroad, my friend and colleague John Ferguson, who has died aged 96, produced exquisitely fine heraldic artwork for private clients, corporate bodies, civic authorities and international companies for more than 60 years. John was born in Wimbledon, south London, to...
Wilmington, ILcoalcitycourant.com

Peggy Thomas

WILMINGTON—Peggy Ann Thomas (nee Butcher), 79, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Citadel of Bourbonnais. Born Oct., 1941 in Urbana, IL, she was the daughter of Raymond Chester and Essie Lee (nee Wilson) Butcher. Peggy was previously employed at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant (8 years) in Group 1 & 2, Group 3A, Acid Department Union Oil of California (Uniroyal 76) and Super Value in Wilmington. She was a member of the Island City Baptist Church and volunteered at the Caring Closet, both in Wilmington.
Obituarieswmix94.com

Eugene Raymond “Gene” Miller

Gene was born on April 28, 1947 to Raymond D. Miller and Ruby (Moore) Miller in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Gene earned his Master’s Degree at Murray State University, Murray, Kentucky. He taught Industrial Arts and Special Education classes at Mt. Vernon Township High School, Mt. Vernon, Illinois for 35 years and was also in charge of the Color Guard Team. Gene was a member of the Goshen Trail Longrifles Club and SASS Cowboy Action Shooting, an Eagle Scout, and Boy Scout Leader. He was very active at Liberty Springs United Methodist Church being on the Board of Trustees and other church activities.
Pierceton, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Alice Jasmine LaRue

PIERCETON – Prior to her birth, at 38 weeks and 4 days gestation, Alice Jasmine LaRue passed on to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was to be born to her parents, Chris and Ashlie LaRue; and her siblings, Madelynn and Jasper LaRue.
Davis Station, SCItem

THELMA ALLEN

DAVIS STATION - On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Thelma "Betty" Allen, widow of Herbert Lee "Herb" Hilliard, heard her master's call at her residence in Davis Station. Born on Thursday, Aug. 12, 1943, in Elloree, she was a daughter of the late Issac Sr. and Annie Moorer Williams. Graveside services...
ObituariesThe Guardian

Ann Collier obituary

My friend Ann Collier, who has died aged 70, was a dedicated senior professional in the criminal justice system, whose work at the Home Office formed the basis of the Sexual Offences Act. She was a strong believer in public service and social justice. The daughter of Vera (nee Morris)...
Obituariesmountainviewtoday.ca

HILL, Kenneth Gerald

The family of Ken Hill is deeply saddened to announce his passing with his family by his side, at the Rosefield Centre, Innisfail, Alberta on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 68 years. Ken was born at Innisfail, Alberta on October 23, 1952, to Bill and Annie Hill....
Pavilion, NYgarbc.org

Samuel McAllister, Pastor

PAVILION, N.Y.—Samuel McAllister, a pastor, died May 15. He was 38. Sam was pastor of First Baptist Church, Pavilion, New York, since 2016. Sam had a passion for all people to experience the power and promises that come from knowing God. His desire was to see lives changed and to help people have a vibrant relationship with Jesus Christ.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Ags Irwin obituary

My friend Ags Irwin, who has died aged 72 from cancer, was one of those characters without whom the arts in the UK would struggle to survive. Working at various times as administrator, fundraiser, general manager, producer and mentor over five decades, Ags brought professionalism to every theatre company with which she was involved – a list of radical theatre/alternative fringe groups that eventually came to form part of the mainstream. Gay Sweatshop (1986-88), Monstrous Regiment (1989-91), Theatre Centre (1990s), London Disability Arts Forum (1997-2005) and Pascal Theatre Company (2000 to the present day) were just a few of the companies where Ags’ expertise, enthusiasm and intelligence provided invaluable back-up.
Lewisport, KYhancockclarion.com

Mary Small Hughes

Mary Small Hughes, 90, of Lewisport, passed away peacefully at her home on May 16, 2021. Mary was born and raised in Owensboro on January 28, 1931 to parents Jerry and Lena Small. She was Valedictorian of her Daviess County High School Class of 1949 and went on to attend Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where she graduated with honors in 1953 earning a Masters Degree in English.
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Mary Esther Smith Romine

Mary Esther Smith Romine passed on April 25, 2021, at 96 years of age in the home of her son in Heath, Ohio. Esther was born in Mentone on July 28, 1924, to Ruby and Merrill O. Smith. She never lived further than a mile from her birthplace until she moved to Ohio to stay with her son, Ken.
ObituariesNatchez Democrat

Woodrow Bolden

Funeral service for Mr. Woodrow Bolden will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Baptist Church located on 190 Magnolia Church Drive, Hwy 24 West in Woodville, MS. Pastor Harold Smith is officiating. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service begins. Final resting place will be in Cedar Rest Cemetery. The repast will follow at the Civic Center in Centerville, MS. Safety is priority, please wear a mask.
Greenwood, INdailyjournal.net

Betty Louise Baer

Betty Louise Baer, 90, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away on May 26, 2021. She was born on March 27, 1931 in Springfield, Illinois to the late Frank and Chloe Jabusch. As a child, Betty had a dog named Ginger and enjoyed the companionship of her sister, Shirley. As a young woman, she graduated with an Associate’s Degree from William Woods College in Missouri. Betty worked as an administrative assistant in Colorado and lived in Chicago while volunteering for Lutheran Homefinders Association. Introduced by a German matchmaker at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, Betty met and fell in love with a Lutheran pastor, Rev. Garland Baer. Betty and Garland married in September 1959 and promptly started a family. Raising four children and being a minister’s wife kept Betty more than busy while living in Merrillville and then Greenwood, IN. A ministry calling at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lawrenceburg (Greendale), IN for 26 years, was a time of fond memory-making for the Baer family. Moving back to Greenwood in 1989, Betty and Garland enjoyed ministering at Advent Lutheran Church, travelling, visits with family, and grandparenting. Widowed in 2006, Betty appreciated the care and support of her children for the next 15 years. A woman of deep Christian faith, Betty has been a member of Bethany Lutheran Church for more than 25 years.
Culpeper, VApotomaclocal.com

Delphine Garrett Copeland

Delphine Garrett Copeland was born to Viola Garrett and Henry Garrett on March 13, 1965 in Culpeper hospital. Delphine was a daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to all that came into her presence. Delphine would light up any room she entered, she was the life...
Mio, MIoscodaherald.com

Debbie Smith

Debbie Smith, 58, of Mio, Michigan, passed away in her home on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Deb was born in Port Huron, Michigan on April 19, 1963 to Charles Bouverette and Judith Bouverette (Moutoux). She worked as a nurse aide at the AuSable Valley nursing home caring for...
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Carl E. Deckler

Carl E. Deckler, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his residence. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Parish with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic prayer service at 6:45 p.m.