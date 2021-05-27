A rainy Thursday in Chalk — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(CHALK, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Chalk Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chalk:

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 91 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 35 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 61 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 76 °F, low 63 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.