Reacting to B/R Wrestling Community's Takes on Ultimate Warrior, Raw, AEW, More

By The Doctor Chris Mueller, @BR_Doctor
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Bleacher Report WWE and All Elite Wrestling mailbag. The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on pro wrestling and its biggest stars. We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, AEW and the world of pro...

bleacherreport.com
WWEPWMania

Vince McMahon Not Thrilled At WWE RAW Segment Going Longer Than Planned

Vince McMahon reportedly “wasn’t thrilled” about a segment on the May 31st 2021 edition of WWE RAW that went longer than planned. Here is what Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted about the situation…. “The first segments of last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW (MizTV leading into the Beat the...
WWE411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 05.17.21 – Angel Garza Wants Gold, Kofi Kingston Cracks R-Truth and More!

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is in a somber mood as he apologizes to Truth for inadvertently costing him The 24/7 Championship. Truth questions who side he is on as he cost him his baby. We see the footage of Tozawa rolling up Truth to win the 24/7 Title. Kevin promises to do everything in his power to help Truth regain his baby. Truth just wants to get the show started.
WWEComicBook

WWE SmackDown Star Makes Surprise Return to Interfere in Epic Title Match

Apollo Crews' Intercontinental Championship was on the line in tonight's SmackDown main event, and the risk to lose that title was high. The match was a Fatal 4 Way between Crews, Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, but early on it was apparent that Owens and Zayn had their targets on each other as opposed to Crews. Big E was focused though, and he immediately went after Crews, though he would spread around the damage to everyone, including Zayn for a bit. Then he dished out more punishment to Crews, hitting him and Zayn with big forearms to the chest followed by a huge splash on the apron.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Wrestling World Reacts To WWE’s Return To Live Touring

As we reported earlier today, WWE has officially announced that they will return to live touring starting in July. Following the announcement, Roman Reigns, Triple H, Dana Brooke, Xavier Woods, Braun Strowman, and others took to Twitter to react. Reigns said,. “Prepare for the opportunity to acknowledge your Tribal Chief...
WWE411mania.com

A&E Releases Sneak Peek Of Ultimate Warrior Biography

A&E has released a sneak preview of the next WWE edition of Biography, which will focus on WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior. It airs this Sunday at 8 PM ET. Here’s a synopsis: Directed by Daniel Amigone (“24/7 Red Wings: Maple Leafs – Road to the Winter Classic,” “Chain of Command,” “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth”) and Executive Produced by Jake Rogal and Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), this film shares the story of Ultimate Warrior, a WWE Hall of Famer who inspired an entire generation of fans living by his mantra of “always believe.” With his colorful face paint and equally colorful interviews, Ultimate Warrior is perhaps best remembered for defeating Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI to become both the WWE Champion and the Intercontinental Champion.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Miro Title Defense And More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Next week’s AEW Dynamite is on Friday, May 28 at 10 pm ET due to the NBA Playoffs airing on TNT on Wednesday. This episode will be the go-home show for AEW Double or Nothing (full card here) on Sunday, May 30. Before his title match against Lance Archer at...
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Riddle and Randy Orton: RKBro Is Certain to Be a Success

Randy Orton and Riddle are now a tag team. For weeks, there have been less-than-subtle teases of the newly-formed RKBro. The formula behind this tag team – that being the goofy, happy-go-lucky superstar in a duo with the more serious “straight man” – guarantees its success. Whether it be compared to the Hollywood example of Martin & Lewis, the archetype of the formula in the 1950s, or the pro-wrestling example of Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane), RKBro looks set for big things on Monday Night RAW.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE Raw results: Bobby Lashley defeats Braun Strowman

WWE WrestleMania Backlash is nearing close and another edition of WWE Monday Night Raw goes down to set the stage for the next PPV. Bobby Lashley had to face either Braun Strowman or Drew McIntyre, while Omos and AJ Styles finally rematch the New Day, who they beat back at WrestleMania to win the tag team titles.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Bayley Reacts To Early Wrestling Photo And Resume

The SHIMMER Wrestling Twitter account posted a photo of Bayley in 2011, along with her resume at that time. In the letter, Bayley wrote:. “I wanted to be a professional wrestler since I was 12 years old and once I turned 18, I bought a car and started with [Big Time Wrestling]. Since then, I have been the only girl for nearly three years, which is a little tough with the pressure of having to keep up with the guy, but most of the time I like comparing myself to the men’s level. Unfortunately, I have only had the opportunity of being baby face in all my matches.”
WWEf4wonline.com

WOL: Don Kernodle obit, Miz injury, RAW report, AEW and NXT, more!

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including the death of Don Kernodle, an update on Miz's injury, the RAW recap from Monday night, AEW and NXT line-ups, Nick Gage, and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Mark Henry sends a message to Hulk Hogan

Everyone knows by heart the importance of Hulk Hogan for the wrestling business in general, who has contributed greatly to the spread of this discipline even outside the small circle of fans and professionals. Despite the countless awards it has won, the WWE Hall of Famer is not without its flaws.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Gives Tryouts To SEVERAL Wrestlers Who Have Wrestled For AEW

AEW doesn’t sign wrestlers who work Dark tapings to exclusive deals. Someone in WWE might be watching those shows because the company’s recent set of tryouts featured a ton of people who have appeared for AEW in recent memory. According to Fightful Select, WWE’s recent male tryouts were headlined by...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 5/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Sage: Inner Circle accepts Pinnacle’s challenge for Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing, Varsity Blonds vs. Young Bucks, Miro’s first Dynamite as TNT Champion, more (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Tyler Sage from the PWTorch VIP podcast “Podcast of Honor” to discuss AEW Dynamite with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the futures of the Young Bucks and Jon Moxley after their tag team match at Double or Nothing, Cody vs. Anthony Agogo and the type of match they need to have at Double or Nothing, issues with the Shida vs. Baker build, Christian as a heel or just a cold act, whether or not it’s time to peel Darby Allin away from Sting, and more. Sage and Heydorn also discuss AEW adding a new show in August. Enjoy!
WWEringsidenews.com

Moose Alludes To Leaving Impact Wrestling For WWE NXT Or AEW

Moose’s Impact Wrestling contract is set to expire in June, and we have not heard that he signed a new deal yet. New tweets from the former TNA Champion lead fans to believe he’s looking elsewhere. The man caused plenty of attention when he tweeted out saying: “I love when...
WWEBleacher Report

Quick Takes on WWE Returning to the Road, AEW Rampage, Aleister Black and More

WWE fans have long awaited a return to normalcy and that time has finally come.Credit: WWE.com. For the first time in more than a year, WWE announced that the company is ready to welcome fans back into the buildings, starting with SmackDown on July 16 in Houston. From there, WWE will embark on a tour consisting of 25 cities through Labor Day—meaning that Money in the Bank and SummerSlam will have rowdy fans in attendance.
WWEf4wonline.com

F4D: Lance Storm on women's content, AEW and NXT, Christian, more!

Figure Four Daily with Bryan Alvarez and Lance Storm is back with tons to talk about including the amount of women's wrestling on all the major shows this week, NXT thoughts since Lance will now be watching that instead of RAW, the AEW main event with the Young Bucks, Christian, and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!