Reacting to B/R Wrestling Community's Takes on Ultimate Warrior, Raw, AEW, More

The SHIMMER Wrestling Twitter account posted a photo of Bayley in 2011, along with her resume at that time. In the letter, Bayley wrote:. “I wanted to be a professional wrestler since I was 12 years old and once I turned 18, I bought a car and started with [Big Time Wrestling]. Since then, I have been the only girl for nearly three years, which is a little tough with the pressure of having to keep up with the guy, but most of the time I like comparing myself to the men’s level. Unfortunately, I have only had the opportunity of being baby face in all my matches.”