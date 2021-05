This past week Lieutenant Mike Lewis suited up once again to ride in honor of fallen police officers by participating in the Police Unity Tour. As with last year, the normal annual 3-day ride, which typically ends in Washington, DC, was canceled due to COVID-19. But as with many things, the organizers and riders with the Florida chapter made some adjustments and were able to plan a ride here in our state. Riders set out from Tallahassee to Titusville.