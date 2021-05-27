BodyShop Business on Holiday

This week has been fairly quiet for me. Tuesday it started raining and acted as if it didn’t know how to stop! I had gone to town to our church for a bible study class in the evening, and it wasn’t raining when I left home, however…if I never have to drive in the rain I drove in to get home, it will be too soon. By the time the rain stopped, we had almost six inches, and then about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday it started again and rained most of the day to give us another couple of inches. It’s quiet right now, not raining, no sky fireworks, for which I am thankful. Saturday morning, I started out to go to Cuero to return books to the library there and see what was on sale at the Market Days, again it was barely sprinkling when I left home, by the time I had driven about four or five miles, I took a side road and came back home as the rain was coming down in sheets. My wipers couldn’t keep up with it so it was back home for me, and I did a little sewing and read a magazine, made lunch and just puttered around in general, I like this kind of day.