BodyShop Business on Holiday

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will not be distributing our e-newsletter on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Our normal delivery schedule will resume on Tuesday, June 1. The staff of BodyShop Business wishes you and your loved ones a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day holiday.

www.bodyshopbusiness.com
Fairfax, VAfairfaxva.gov

Holiday Closures: Memorial Day

Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center: open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refuse and recycling are not collected; Monday and Tuesday routes are collected on Tuesday, 6/1 (yard waste collection will be delayed the week of May 31; please leave at curb for collection) June 1, 2021. Monday and Tuesday refuse...
Travelkoze.com

AUDIO: AAA expects travel to be busy over Memorial Day holiday

The American Automobile Association is expecting a huge increase in the number of people traveling over the Memorial Holiday weekend. Matthew Conde with the Idaho Chapter of AAA, says after a year of being cooped up by the pandemic, a majority of Americans are planning to long awaited get away.
Salem, INsalemleader.com

Ad deadline for holiday

Leader Publishing Company will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. The deadline to advertise in the Tuesday, June 1, issue of The Salem Leader is Thursday, May 27, at noon. For more information please...
CarsBeaches Leader

Waters expected to be busy this holiday weekend

Are you ready for some chaos? The busiest weekend of the year is here and everyone with a watercraft will be attempting to get on the water. With a long holiday weekend ahead be prepared mentally to deal with heavier crowds at the ramp, practice patience, and most importantly stay safe on the water. Looking ahead at the forecast it is shaping up to be a nice Memorial Day weekend, hot and clear…
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Travelers hit the road & the air for a busy holiday weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At least 37-million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more between Friday and Monday for one of the busiest travel weekends in years. Along with Memorial Day being a significant summer holiday, the weekend coincides with a rush to normalcy with vaccinations on the rise.
RestaurantsWLUC

Mount Shasta in Michigamme prepares for busy holiday weekend

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees at Mount Shasta restaurant in Michigamme have been prepping food all week to get ready for Memorial Day weekend. However, staff is very low, with only two servers and two cooks. The restaurant is open Saturday and Sunday but will be closed on Memorial Day...
Celebrationsdevinenews.com

First holiday of summer

This week has been fairly quiet for me. Tuesday it started raining and acted as if it didn’t know how to stop! I had gone to town to our church for a bible study class in the evening, and it wasn’t raining when I left home, however…if I never have to drive in the rain I drove in to get home, it will be too soon. By the time the rain stopped, we had almost six inches, and then about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday it started again and rained most of the day to give us another couple of inches. It’s quiet right now, not raining, no sky fireworks, for which I am thankful. Saturday morning, I started out to go to Cuero to return books to the library there and see what was on sale at the Market Days, again it was barely sprinkling when I left home, by the time I had driven about four or five miles, I took a side road and came back home as the rain was coming down in sheets. My wipers couldn’t keep up with it so it was back home for me, and I did a little sewing and read a magazine, made lunch and just puttered around in general, I like this kind of day.
Murphysboro, ILMagic 95.1

Murphysboro Holiday Inn open for business

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) — After six years of development and construction, Murphysboro’s Holiday Inn is now open for business. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the 84 room hotel. Other developments near the hotel are said to be in the works, including restaurants and retail stores, but no...
Newport, RIABC6.com

Tourists, local businesses prepare for wet holiday weekend

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) – When you think Memorial Day, you think beaches, boats and barbecues. This holiday will be the first without COVID restrictions in more than a year. “We’ve been going out a little bit and it feels pretty much back to normal which is great,” said Maddison Mayberry of West Springfield, Mass. She was one of the many visitors in Newport on Friday afternoon.
Politicsfuquay-varina.org

Holiday Schedule

Fuquay-Varina town government facilities will be closed for operations on Mon., May 31 for Memorial Day. Garbage collection will be unaffected. Please place carts as usual. Bulk trash will be picked up on Tuesday.
PoliticsMeadville Tribune

PennDOT centers to close for holiday

All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services — including all forms, publications and driver training manuals — by visiting dmv.pa.gov. Driver and...
Politicscountywidenews.com

Libraries Closed For Holiday

The libraries and offices of the Pioneer Library System will be closed Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31, for observance of Memorial Day. During the closing, there still are many ways to utilize the library. Downloadable materials are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the OverDrive platform, as well as the Flipster, Hoopla and Kanopy services available for all PLS library card holders. Access these services at http://www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/download.
Grand Haven, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven State Park preps for busy holiday weekend

Grand Haven State Park – and a majority of the state park campgrounds across Michigan – are at 100 percent capacity for the Memorial Day holiday. Ron Olson, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s Parks and Recreation Division, said state park campgrounds are at 95 percent capacity for this weekend. That’s up from 92 percent capacity two years ago.
Gering, NEgering.org

Landfill Holiday Collection

The City of Gering offices will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of Memorial Day. Residential & Commercial customers normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 after Commercial and Residential customers that are normally collected on Tuesday. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.
Folly Beach, SClive5news.com

Lowcountry beaches keep busy throughout holiday weekend

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of people are taking advantage of the long weekend by going to Charleston-area beaches. At peak hours, traffic backed up for miles trying to get onto Folly beach as an estimated 14,000 cars made their way to the island. “I think a lot more...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Holiday Hills Holiday Village....

Holiday Hills Holiday Village. Newer 2 BR town homes for rent $1,399. Close to everything in a private setting. W/D and all appliances in unit. Some util. incl. Year round/flexible lease terms avail! Pets welcome w/premium. Credit program avail. Please call 231-778-3040 for more info. or to Schedule a showing Or see our ad on Apartments.com #1 Listing for Traverse City! Come join our community today!
Camden, MOnewspressnow.com

Businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks see more foot traffic during the holiday weekend

CAMDEN, Mo. (KMIZ) Many businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks saw their sales boom during Memorial Day Weekend, as more people begin to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Carolyn Richards, manager of The Dogpatch Store at the lake, told me while they've been relatively busy all year, the store had a terrific weekend even needing to call in additional staff to help with the large crowd.