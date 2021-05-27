Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities
(CENTRALIA, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Centralia Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Centralia:
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.