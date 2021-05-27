'Sea Breeze Season' is here as daily storm chances return

Effective: 2021-05-05 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Trout River; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL DUVAL COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM EDT * At 745 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jacksonville, moving east at 25 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Arlington, Neptune Beach, Craig Field, Little Talbot Island, Fort Caroline and Tallyrand.