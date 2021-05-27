Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethera, SC

Bethera is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Bethera Times
Bethera Times
 4 days ago

(BETHERA, SC) A sunny Thursday is here for Bethera, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bethera:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aDFUflM00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bethera Times

Bethera Times

Bethera, SC
11
Followers
49
Post
519
Views
ABOUT

With Bethera Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethera, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Sc#Nws#Sun Thursday#Picnic#Snacks#Experimentation#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Biscoe, NCPosted by
Biscoe (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(BISCOE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Biscoe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Warsaw, NCPosted by
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(WARSAW, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warsaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Citronelle, ALPosted by
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(CITRONELLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citronelle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Tillar, ARPosted by
Tillar Bulletin

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(TILLAR, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tillar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wells, NVPosted by
Wells Voice

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(WELLS, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Termo, CAPosted by
Termo Journal

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(TERMO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Termo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wellston, OHPosted by
Wellston Today

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wellston: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, June 2: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Richfield, IDPosted by
Richfield Post

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(RICHFIELD, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Richfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bethera, SCPosted by
Bethera Times

Bethera Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bethera: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Decherd, TNPosted by
Decherd (TN) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(DECHERD, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Decherd. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EnvironmentPosted by
New Market Bulletin

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Market

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Market: Monday, May 31: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Jeffersonville, OHPosted by
Jeffersonville Times

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jeffersonville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jeffersonville: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly cloudy in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Houston, OHPosted by
Houston Daily

Daily Weather Forecast For Houston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houston: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly cloudy in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;