Atlantic City, WY

Atlantic City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Atlantic City Journal
Atlantic City Journal
 4 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

