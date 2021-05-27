Atlantic City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.