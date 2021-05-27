Atlantic City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 61 °F, low 42 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



