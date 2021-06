Left: Tayon Vereen demonstrates his strength at a recent Olympic Weightlifting Competition. Right: Summer Daraio-Rivera shows her gold medal from the podium. MOUNT VERNON — The Brewton-Parker College (BPC) Olympic Weightlifting team recently brought home the gold at the USA Weightlifting 2021 University Nationals and Open (March 4-8 in West Valley, Utah) for both males and females. Tayon Vereen, a Junior Accounting major from Savannah, Georgia, placed first for the male. The female winner went to Summer Daraio-Rivera, a Senior Biology major from Port Orange, Florida. Olympic weightlifting includes two events The Snatch and The Clean and Jerk. The combined total of the two determines the winner.