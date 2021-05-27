Arabela Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
