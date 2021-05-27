The Vineyard Baker Turns Focaccia Into Art
“We eat with our eyes—we’re not going to eat anything that looks bad,” says Teri Culletto, the Massachusetts-based bread maker known as the Vineyard Baker. Culletto has become something of an expert on the aesthetic aspect of food over the last couple years, as her eye-catching loaves of focaccia—each adorned with edible depictions of nature or her takes on famous artwork—have earned her internet (and Instagram) fame and led to the writing of a book on bread art (due out in April 2022.) La Cucina Italiana caught up with Culletto in the midst of her book deadlines to talk about the inspiration behind her “Van Dough” pieces and get some tips for creating our own edible works of art.www.lacucinaitaliana.com