The Vineyard Baker Turns Focaccia Into Art

Anytime I travel (whether in the U.S. or another country), I always want to try the local cuisine. Thankfully the world is slowly making its way back to "normal" and traveling is a possibility again. But it's not every day you can just hop on a plane to Italy and cook with the locals. Minus the airfare, this is exactly what I did. Through Amazon Explore, I took a focaccia-making class in Italy right from my Midwestern kitchen. Different from some of the other virtual classes I've been fortunate to participate in over the past year, Amazon's offerings are entirely one-on-one. This means it's just you and the host, so there's no need to worry about overstepping other people when you have questions and the experience can be more tailored to you. Here's a peek into my time in Italy to get an idea of how these super cool experiences work, plus some tips for when you decide to participate in an Amazon Explore trip yourself.