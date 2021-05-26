newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Jacqueline Gray Timmis and Brayden Joel Timmis

By Submitted to the Herald Record
theheraldrecord.com
 3 days ago

Jacqueline Gray Timmis, 26, of Sunnyside Road, Pennsboro, WV departed this life as a result of a tragic motor vehicle accident on May 20, 2021 at Greenwood, WV. Jacqueline was born September 11, 1994 in Parkersburg, WV, and is survived by her parents Charles Paul (Charity) Andrew of Pennsboro, WV and Tracy Caroline (Tim aka Leonard) Murphy of Charlotte, NC.

Amanda, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Patrick Lynn Anderson

Patrick Lynn “Biggen” Anderson, 49 of Amanda, OH was tragically taken too soon as a result of an automobile accident, May 19, 2021. Survived by his loving wife, Dayna Anderson; children, Nate (Amy) Anderson, Kaylin (Jonathan) Tabor, Seth (Candace) Anderson, Brantlyn (Savannah) Anderson and Peyton Anderson; grandchildren, Duncan, Madisyn, Grayson, Brantley, Jettson and Camden; brothers, Jeff (Sharon), Rob (Deb) and Dave (Jeanette) Anderson; mother, Shirley Anderson and mother-in-law, Vicky Zahard.
Wilmington, ILcoalcitycourant.com

Peggy Thomas

WILMINGTON—Peggy Ann Thomas (nee Butcher), 79, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Citadel of Bourbonnais. Born Oct., 1941 in Urbana, IL, she was the daughter of Raymond Chester and Essie Lee (nee Wilson) Butcher. Peggy was previously employed at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant (8 years) in Group 1 & 2, Group 3A, Acid Department Union Oil of California (Uniroyal 76) and Super Value in Wilmington. She was a member of the Island City Baptist Church and volunteered at the Caring Closet, both in Wilmington.
Davis Station, SCItem

THELMA ALLEN

DAVIS STATION - On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Thelma "Betty" Allen, widow of Herbert Lee "Herb" Hilliard, heard her master's call at her residence in Davis Station. Born on Thursday, Aug. 12, 1943, in Elloree, she was a daughter of the late Issac Sr. and Annie Moorer Williams. Graveside services...
potomaclocal.com

Matthew Thomas Johnson

Matthew Thomas Johnson, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and kind friend aged 40 of Manassas died May 4, 2021. Matthew means “Gift of God,” he was born on October 8, 1980 to Zachary and Katherine (Mallon) Johnson. He was Baptized, took his First Communion, and was Confirmed at Sacred Heart Church where he was an altar server for many years. He attended local schools and graduated from Osborn Park High School. He was active as a player in Prince William County youth soccer from the earliest chance to join the league through high school. In the Cub Scouts he never lost a Pinewood Derby, and in the Boy Scouts he achieved the ultimate goal, Eagle Scout. Math skills and aptitude for computer science led him to a Degree in Information Technology Networking. He put these skills and interests to use working independently supporting IT projects for small businesses, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and most recently the Pentagon.
Hampton, VAHokiesports.com

Gray, Powell honored by VaSID

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia Tech women's soccer players Emily Gray and Tori Powell have been named to the 2020 Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division all-state team as announced by the organization Thursday. Gray earned a spot on the first team at midfield, while Powell secured a place on the second team at forward.
themindencourier.com

Kevin Ericson

Kevin “Trog” Ericson, 62, of Axtell, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, south of Axtell, with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. It is Trog’s request that casual attire be worn. The service will be live streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Inurnment will be held following services at the Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation as the family has honored Kevin’s wish for cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin’s honor are kindly suggested to the Axtell Community Fund or to the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Williams County, OHCrescent-News

Williams County courthouse

Brian C. Nelson, 36, Stryker, and Ashley N. Manges, 32, Edon. Joshua M. Balzer, 42, and Jennifer M. Sanders, 40, both of Bryan. William J. Hancock, 27, and Angelina M. Kuhn, 22, both of Angola, Indiana. Brandon S. Jackson, 33, and Tiffany M. Sidle, 33, both of Bryan. Common Pleas.
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Mary Esther Smith Romine

Mary Esther Smith Romine passed on April 25, 2021, at 96 years of age in the home of her son in Heath, Ohio. Esther was born in Mentone on July 28, 1924, to Ruby and Merrill O. Smith. She never lived further than a mile from her birthplace until she moved to Ohio to stay with her son, Ken.
Huntington, WVRadio Ink

Wolfe Joins Fowler

Fowler Media Partners has hired former GM Jeremy Wolfe as Operations Manager for Country 98.3 WPAY-FM in Portsmouth, Ohio. Prior to joining Fowler Media Partners, Wolfe was GM at Christian CCM Network, Walk FM in Ashland, Kentucky. He also worked for iHeart’s WKEE in Huntington, West Virginia. “I’m thrilled to...
Proctorville, OHHerald-Dispatch

Fairland seniors celebrate graduation

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Members of the Class of 2021 celebrated together one last time Friday during a commencement ceremony at Fairland High School. The top graduate for the class was Anthony Hanchuan Zhu, whose parents are Guo Zhang Zhu and Jun Fan. Friday’s commencement was the school’s 72nd annual graduation...
Beaver Falls, PAthesunontheweb.com

Edward S. Smilak

Edward S. Smilak, 89, formerly from Hershey and Beaver Falls, peacefully passed away May 23, 2021. He was born on Oct. 23, 1931, in Beaver Falls, a son of the late Stephen and Margaret (Vekasy) Smilak. Edward served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and was stationed in Okinawa. He...
Sumter, SCItem

FRED GREENWOOD MARSHALL

Fred Greenwood Marshall, age 59, beloved husband of Melissa Elaine Bonner Marshall, died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Born in Fairfield, Connecticut, he was a son of Joan Ellen Roth Marshall and the late Curtis G. Marshall. Fred was the operations manager at Sumter Printing. He coached and was involved with youth sports for many years with Sumter Parks and Recreation, Pop Warner Football and Thomas Sumter Academy. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, sailing, water sports and music. Fred will be remembered as a devoted friend, father and husband.
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Susan Ann Butts

Susan Ann (Borders) Butts, 71, of Franklin, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Susan was born on September 16, 1949 in Shelbyville, Indiana to the late Dorothy Irene (Tucker) & Ray Marvin Borders. Susan married the love of her life, James A. Butts, on September...
Kittanning, PAleadertimes.com

William L. Sherry

William L. Sherry, 77, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin Township. He was born on May 20, 1944, in Cadogan, Pa., to Alonza and Maybelle (Gahagan) Sherry. William proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. He retired...
Obituariesleadertimes.com

Becky L. (Moore) Barrett

Becky L. (Moore) Barrett, 46, of NuMine, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the New Hope Assembly of God, 9500 State Route 85, NuMine, Pa. 16244 with the Rev. Steve Kromer and the Rev. Mel Masengale co-offi- ciating.
Elkins, WVWDTV

Devan Michael Scott

Devan Michael Scott, 27, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home. Devan was born Wednesday, January 5, 1994, in Elkins, a son of Michael Allen Scott and Virginia Ellen “Jenni” Fortney. Left to cherish Devan’s memory are five siblings, Daryan Scott of Elkins, Ezra Scott of Elkins, Bethany Fortney of Elkins, Jayda Scott of Beverly, and Saige Scott of Beverly, grandparents, Rick and Loretta Walters, Kathy Elswick, Dessie Wilson, and Ellen and Denver Fortney, and several friends and extended family. Devan was a graduate of Tygart Valley Christian Academy. He was a handy man of all sorts including doing work with his father in maintenance at Aero Mobile Parks. He was quite the fisherman and enjoyed traveling. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his brothers and sisters while boating, hiking, taking expeditions, and exploring fire towers. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 12pm until 1pm, the funeral hour. The family’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Devan Michael Scott. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
Sumter, SCItem

REBECCA WASHINGTON NELSON

Rebecca Washington Nelson, 90, widow of George Nelson Jr. and daughter of the late Blaney Sr. and Lula Knight Washington, was born on March 17, 1931, in Sumter. She departed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her residence. Public viewing will be held today from 2 to 6...
Buckhannon, WVmybuckhannon.com

Wilma L. Westfall Levier

Wilma L. Westfall Levier, 90, of Buckhannon, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. She was born June 5, 1930, in Upshur County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Fred and Lulla Duley Westfall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bernard Clay Smith; second husband, John Levier; four brothers, Howard, Richard, Carlos and Franklin Westfall and two sisters, Detha and Betty Westfall.