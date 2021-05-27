Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicken, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Chicken

Posted by 
Chicken Journal
Chicken Journal
 4 days ago

CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aDFUIel00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chicken Journal

Chicken Journal

Chicken, AK
0
Followers
24
Post
4
Views
ABOUT

With Chicken Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicken, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Scattered Rain Showers#Nws Data#Ak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Chicken, AKPosted by
Chicken Journal

Get weather-ready — Chicken’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chicken: Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;