4-Day Weather Forecast For Chicken
CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.