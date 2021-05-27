Rampart Daily Weather Forecast

RAMPART, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 31 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night High 47 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Isolated snow showers then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night High 54 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 64 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.