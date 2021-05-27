Rampart Daily Weather Forecast
RAMPART, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 31 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night
- High 47 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Isolated snow showers then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
