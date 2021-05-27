Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

COVID hours, CDL waivers extended

By CCJ Staff
ccjdigital.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrucking news and briefs for Thursday, May 27, 2021:. FMCSA extends COVID-related waivers through August. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced Wednesday it will extend its COVID-19 waivers – including the hours of service waiver and the CDL, CLP and medical card validity extensions – through Aug. 31. The current waivers, issued in February, are set to expire May 31.

www.ccjdigital.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Covid#Infrastructure#Transportation Planning#Medical Supplies#Federal Assistance#Medical Assistance#Medical Insurance#Medical Costs#Clp#Covid 19 Vaccines#Fmcsa#Atri#Cdl Waivers#Covid Related Waivers#Service Waiver#Exemptions#Service Extension#Emergency Restocking#Operational Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Industrylandline.media

Clock is ticking on CDL extensions

Land Line Now, June 7, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. CDL extensions helped during the pandemic but now they’re causing a new set of issues. Plus, towing, tolling and split speeds in the states. I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton. The FMCSA extends an...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Newport News, Virginia

Newport News COVID-19 Vaccine Center to Offer Extended Hours

Beginning Thursday, June 3, the Newport News Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will modify its hours to provide free COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The center will continue to operate from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Newport News CVC is located at 13785 Warwick Boulevard. Walk-ins are accepted or you can make an appointment by visiting www.vaccinefinder.org and typing Newport News Community Vaccination Center in the search bar.
Labor IssuesCNBC

U.S. to issue Covid-19 rule for healthcare workers on Thursday

The guidance will apply to the treatment of workers who have not received Covid-19 vaccines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also release non-binding guidance on how other businesses can protect workers, Walsh told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee. The U.S. workplace...
Industryfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: FMCSA regulates the trucking industry

An earlier FreightWaves Classics article provided an overview of the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). One of its key agencies is the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA. The FMCSA is the lead federal agency responsible for “regulating and providing safety oversight of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs).” The agency’s...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Airbus Helicopters acquires ZF Luftfahrttechnik

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 11 seconds. Airbus Helicopters and ZF Friedrichshafen AG have signed an agreement regarding the acquisition of ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH by Airbus Helicopters as part of its strategy to strengthen its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities. This step is also a contribution to improving and maintaining the fleet availability of the programs covered by the ZF Luftfahrttechnik product portfolio. ZF Luftfahrttechnik is currently an MRO service partner for the majority of the German Bundeswehr helicopter fleet. It has also delivered more than 10,000 gearboxes all over the world. It is a supplier of the H135 main gearbox, the tail gearbox of the Tiger helicopter, and has a share in the H145 program. In 2020, the company achieved revenues of € 85.3 million and employed 370 people. ZF Luftfahrttechnik is located in Kassel-Calden.
Industrymentalitch.com

How to Improve the Efficiency of Your Conveyor Belt

Every company treasures productivity and the safety of its employees. And one of the best ways of boosting productivity and enhancing the safety of employees is bringing in conveyor systems. With a conveyor system, you can easily move goods from point one to another more efficiently and safely. This is a special aspect of inventory management. However, an inefficient conveyor belt can lead to downtown. Here is how to improve the efficiency of your conveyor belt.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Airbus Helicopters To Acquire German MRO, Supplier

Airbus Helicopters has agreed to acquire ZF Luftfahrttechnik from ZF Friedrichshafen in a deal that will broaden its range of MRO capabilities and add competencies in dynamic systems for the rotorcraft OEM. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close sometime this year following regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.
Softwarementalitch.com

The benefits of maintenance repair and operations

Besides the equipment and raw materials you need for production, it’s worth noting that there are many things that go into your company to keep things running efficiently. Transportation and production equipment need regular maintenance, facilities need to be in good condition, you need to stock personal protective equipment inventory, and many more.
Hull, IAkiwaradio.com

Vander Kooi Freight, LTD

They are looking for a local driver to do day to day runs and an Over the Road driver who will be home every weekend. Benefits include Health Insurance, Paid Vacation, and Holidays. Come work for a family based company. Interested? Call Dennis at 712-470-2167.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Hub acquires Medicare tech platform

Global insurance brokerage Hub International Limited has acquired the assets of EnterMedicare. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Los Angeles, EnterMedicare has developed a digital platform that helps make Medicare easier to understand, more transparent and more accessible to seniors. The platform establishes a flow of information...
Softwareaithority.com

Lantronix Fox3 Telematics Gateway Drives LACOS Farm Equipment Telemetry

Case Study: Lantronix Fox3 Series Telematics Gateway. Lantronix Inc, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced that its Fox3 Series telematics gateway was used in the development of an intelligent farming solution by Germany-based LACOS.
TrafficEthanol Producer Magazine

RFA updates manual of best practices for ethanol rail transport

At the request of the National Transportation Safety Board, the Renewable Fuels Association on June 8 published an update to its Best Practices for Rail Transport of Ethanol manual. For years, the publication has served as an important and trusted educational tool promoting regulatory compliance and best practices for the continued safe transport of ethanol via rail.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Southwest Airlines Adds to Max 7 Orderbook

Citing improving market conditions and optimistic projections for a relatively robust Covid recovery, Southwest Airlines has exercised options on another 34 Boeing 737 Max 7s, bringing its firm order total for the smallest Max variant to 234, the company reported Tuesday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The company...
EconomySFGate

Tax revenues exceed projections in April

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State tax revenue exceeded projections in April, according to new data released by state budget officials. The Bismarck Tribune reported Monday that the data shows April’s general fund revenues outpaced 2019 legislative projections by 1.2%, or more than $2.7 million. Revenues have exceeded projections by 2.2%, or $96.6 million, since mid-2019.
Virtual Events4riversequipment.com

Wirtgen Slipform Pavers Webinar

Wirtgen America has another FREE webinar coming up! On June 16th at 1:00 PM CT, Tim Nash will discuss the SP 64i Slipform Paver Series from Wirtgen. Tim Nash is the Director of Concrete products and he will demonstrate how contractors all over North America and the world are benefitting from this industry leading paver concept. He will cover the importance of control of material flow through the paving system. How to increase quality, improve production, decrease transport time and associated costs and lower operating costs.
Technologydcvelocity.com

Consolidated Intermodal Technologies (CIT) Announces MandR System Capabilities Expansion

Consolidated Intermodal Technologies (CIT), a leading developer of innovative and proprietary asset optimization platform technology solutions, today announces its Maintenance and Repair System (MandR) capabilities have expanded to include a wide variety of international and domestic intermodal equipment types. Initially focused on chassis repairs, CIT’s powerful MandR platform will now...
Marketsthedailyinsurancenews.com

This Company Is Changing the Future of Auto Insurance, And They’re Hiring

It is common for insurance companies to provide discounts for safe drivers. Usually this data comes after an insurance company has won a customer. Sometimes they provide a driver with a device for their car that records their driving habits – including speed, acceleration, heavy braking, and distracted driving. If the driver reaches a safe threshold after a long period of time, he will receive a discount.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Hexagon Agility receives seventh set of orders for CNG/RNG trucks from major global logistics customer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks.
Public Healthsonomasun.com

What crisis? Why the health insurance business is booming

Last year, as America’s health insurance behemoths raked in staggering profits in the midst of a brutal pandemic, defenders of the revenue haul pointed specifically to 2021 as the time when things would even out. Insurance companies would start paying more claims and making less money. Instead, 2021 is shaping...
Industrypower-technology.com

Hydraulic, Coalescing and Fuel Filters

East Coast Filter offers an assortment of hydraulic, coalescing, fuel, high pressure elements, spin-on filters and more. Hydraulic Filtration is extremely important to help maintain and extend the life of oil, hydraulic systems and equipment within a plant. Clean and dry oil are ideal conditions which can be accomplished by utilising the correct type of filtration. Downtime caused by using incorrect, inefficient or no filtration adds additional costs to repair. At East Coast Filter we offer a wide variety of hydraulic elements used in the power generation, natural gas, mining, landfill and refinery fields. East Coast Filter can provide your application with the exact size hydraulic element, whether it is a standard size or needs to be customised to fit a unique hydraulic system. Along with standard hydraulic cartridges, we also offer coalescing cartridges, which are used to remove liquid particles from gas or air as well as trace amounts of water and moisture from the air. These filters are constructed by combining an oil filter and a desiccant filter.