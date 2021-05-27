Lake Minchumina Daily Weather Forecast
LAKE MINCHUMINA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers then isolated rain and snow showers during night
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Isolated snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
