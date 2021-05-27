Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas artist hopes to spark peace after pandemic with exhibition at Crow Museum

Posted by 
WFAA
WFAA
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — Dallas artist Kana Harada hopes her art makes you breathe a sigh of relief. “My art has always been about conveying peace, calmness,” Harada said. “I've always wanted to convey that so that people can return to themselves, their divine spark within them.”. Divine Spark is the title...

www.wfaa.com
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crow Museum#Asian Art#Wood#Conveying Peace#Museum Goers#Spaceships#Calmness#Beads#Quarantine#People#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Netflix
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
WFAA

Rain can't dampen the purpose of Carry the Load memorial march

DALLAS — The rainy weather did not stop closing ceremonies at the annual Carry the Load event Monday. White poster boards with pictures of fallen heroes were put up along the Katy Trail. And on Monday, these storyboards were brought to Reverchon Park in a powerful procession for the closing ceremony, which was led by WFAA’s Chris Lawrence.
Dallas, TXPosted by
WFAA

Take a tour of the newly renovated Continental Gin building in Deep Ellum

DALLAS — After a 2-year redevelopment, the historic Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum is finally open to the public. Bought in 2016 by Dallas-based August Real Estate Company, the three-story, 72,582-square-foot building is located at 3309 Elm Street. It was most recently artists lofts before undergoing its recent transformation. Built in 1888, the property today offers retail, co-working space and private offices for tenants, entrepreneurs, chefs and guests alike.
Dallas, TXPosted by
WFAA

While I have your attention: Galileo Jumaoas

DALLAS — In May of 2020 we handed over our platform to Black voices in our North Texas community through a series called “While I Have Your Attention.”. Those courageous souls spoke out against racial bias, race based violence, and systemic racism. Now, as we’ve witnessed an acceleration of attacks...
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

Linda Custard’s Love of Theater Set the Stage For a Cultural Institution

If you’ve ever joined a board in the Dallas community, you’ve probably encountered this month’s “She’s the Bomb” feature, Linda Custard. This powerhouse has worked tirelessly for years for organizations ranging from the Junior League of Dallas to The Salvation Army. We tried to chat by phone, but the cacophony generated by my dog and her lawn being mowed made us decide an in-person conversation was needed. The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University is another passion of hers, so we made a date at the famed institution, which is known for its rich collection of Spanish art (an achievement Custard was integral in). We spent an enchanting day wandering through the galleries, then lunched in the Founder’s Room under the watchful eye of museum founder Algur H. Meadows, whose portrait oversees the room.
Dallas, TXglasstire.com

Logocentric: Alicia Eggert at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

For the past decade and some change, Alicia Eggert has placed language at the center of her sculpture practice, usually taking the form of signage, which tries to account for the materiality of its content. She has a Derridean streak of thinking, hinging on the ways presence and absence of signifier and signified make meanings visible or felt by a body in space/time. But Eggert’s pieces are much more fun than Derrida, their puns less tedious. Her current show’s title, Conditions of Possibility, is vague and jargony compared to the work on view, which is at times funny, poetic, direct, and conceptually elegant. This is the Liliana Bloch Gallery’s first solo showing of the Denton-based artist, though her neon and kinetic installations have been widely exhibited in the region and beyond.
Dallas, TXDallas News

You can order a bowl of ramen in Dallas or Fort Worth from a star of Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’

If you’ve been watching Chef’s Table on Netflix, pretending to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful restaurants from the comfort of your couch, you can now order food from New York City’s Ivan Ramen in Dallas and Fort Worth. Restaurateur Ivan Orkin is selling bowls of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen for delivery and pickup near Uptown Dallas, Preston Hollow in Dallas, and in parts of Fort Worth.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

The Dallas Weekly Partners with Michael Clayton Productions for Summer Concert Series

Dallas Weekly’s Black Music Month 2021 to feature Virtual Summer Concert Series as part of MCP’s CHRCHx Soul Music Festival. DALLAS, May 14, 2021 — Now that the world is again venturing out of their houses, The Dallas Weekly is resuming their partnership with Michael Clayton Productions (MCP) to produce a series of in person and virtual concerts throughout the month of June 2021 as part of Dallas Weekly’s “Black Music Month 2021” campaign.