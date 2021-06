San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement marking International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia:. “On International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Americans reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every person can live free from the fear of losing their job, their home or their life simply because of who they are. Today and every day, we reject bigotry and discrimination against LGBTQ communities here at home and around the world and recommit to a future in which everyone is treated equally under the law, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.