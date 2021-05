Deaths among people who contract the coronavirus after being vaccinated, known as "breakthrough cases," are low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The CDC found 160 deaths due to breakthrough cases between the beginning of the vaccination campaign in December and April 30. That is just 2% of the more than 10,000 total breakthrough cases tallied by the CDC during those months and only 0.0002% of the 101 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the end of April.